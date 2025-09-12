Namibia: Minister Luvindao Highlights Alarming Suicide Toll, Urges Action to Change Namibia's Narrative

Minister of health and social services Esperance Luvindao yesterday said 112 Namibians, including four children, have taken their lives between April and August this year.

Speaking at a World Suicide Prevention Day event in Windhoek yesterday, Luvindao described the statistics as alarming and called for urgent action to change the narrative on suicide.

"I stand before you today with a heavy heart, but also with unwavering resolve as we commemorate World Suicide Prevention Day.

"Today marks a pivotal moment to confront a stark reality: Suicide is a preventable tragedy, and it demands our immediate and sustained attention," she said.

Luvindao said globally, suicide claims more than 700 000 lives each year, with Africa having the highest rate in the world.

"Here in Namibia, the statistics are equally alarming. Provisional data from the first eight months of this year alone, April to August 2025, reveals a deeply troubling trend: We have lost 112 Namibians to suicide, including four precious children. These are not just numbers; these are lives cut short, potential unrealised, and futures stolen," she said.

Luvindao urged Namibians to break the silence around mental health, challenge stigma, and create safe spaces for people in distress.

"Changing the narrative on suicide is not merely a slogan; it is a call to action," she said.

Yesterday, Luvindao said the ministry is expanding mental health services, strengthening crisis hotlines, collaborating with civil society, and targeting high-risk groups such as the youth and people with disabilities.

She further highlighted school-based initiatives to address the growing risk of suicide among teenagers, and the ministry's commitment to implementing the World Health Organisation's Suicide Prevention Community Toolkit.

"As we light the candle of hope, let us remember those we have lost to suicide and offer our support to the bereaved families and communities. Let us stand together in solidarity, committed to creating a Namibia where mental health is valued, where suicide is prevented, and where every individual has the opportunity to live a full and meaningful life," she said. Namibia Social Workers Association (Naswa) president Lovisa Nghipandulwa attributed suicide among children to bullying and emotionally unhealthy family environments.

"For example, where a child witnesses Mom and Dad abusing each other, prolonged abuse of children, like sexual, physical or emotional neglect, mental health issues, especially depression, as a result of most of these problems," she told The Namibian.

Nghipandulwa said peer pressure, especially stemming from social media, also plays a role.

"It is important to note that most children need help to express themselves and to speak out. Without an enabling environment to speak out, they sit with bottled-up emotions.

"Families should encourage children to speak up, starting at home. Life skills programmes at schools should also be strengthened to help children in school environments," she said.

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah recently said Namibia has the highest suicide rate in Africa.

Those feeling suicidal or overwhelmed are urged to seek help by calling Lifeline/Childline Namibia for free and confidential support on 061 232 221, or to dial the toll-free numbers 116 or 106 for immediate help.