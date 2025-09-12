Tanzania: Curtain Raised for Election Campaigns in Zanzibar

Zanzibar — THE Zanzibar Electoral Commission (ZEC) has officially declared open the campaign period for the 2025 General Election, which will run from today until October 27, giving 17 registered political parties the green light to reach out to voters.

The long-anticipated campaign season officially sets the stage for an intense political contest, with rallies, public meetings and door-todoor engagements expected to dominate the Isles over the next six weeks.

The ruling party, Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM), has rolled out a comprehensive calendar of campaign events for its presidential flag-bearer in Zanzibar, Dr Hussein Mwinyi and Union President Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan.

Dr Mwinyi, who is seeking a second five-year mandate as President of Zanzibar, will formally launch his campaign tomorrow.

His first major rally is set for Saturday, September 13, in the Urban Region, signalling the beginning of a vigorous campaign trail across both Unguja and Pemba.

On Sunday, September 14, he is expected to meet religious leaders and respected elders at the Idris Abdulwakil Hall, a symbolic gesture aimed at reinforcing CCM's long-standing ties with Zanzibar's traditional and faithbased communities.

From there, Dr Mwinyi's schedule is packed with rallies and grassroots engagements.

Key stops include a rally in Pujini, Pemba on September 15 and meetings with traders and farmers in Mndo and Uzini on September 16.

On September 22, he is expected to address a major rally in Mkwajuni, where issues of youth employment, entrepreneurship and social services are expected to dominate his message.

Union President Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan, who also serves as CCM's Union presidential candidate, will play a visible role in the Zanzibar campaign.

She is expected to headline a grand rally in Makunduchi on September 17, followed by another in Nungwi on September 18 and a highly anticipated rally in Chake Chake, Pemba on September 20.

The party has also lined up joint appearances between Dr Samia and Dr Mwinyi, underscoring CCM's unity and coordinated strategy.

Among the highlights will be a highprofile rally at the historic Mnazi Mmoja Grounds in Zanzibar City on October 14, as well as the official closing rally on October 26, just three days before Tanzanians head to the polls.

Dr Mwinyi's campaign will also feature symbolic visits, including a trip to Tumbatu Island on October 2 and homage at the grave of former President Mwinyi in Bumbwini on October 4.

These moments are expected to strike a chord with voters, blending tradition, respect for history and continuity of leadership.

Throughout his tour, Dr Mwinyi will interact with diverse groups such as bodaboda operators, small-scale traders, fishermen, farmers and students, signalling his focus on the day-to-day challenges of ordinary citizens.

His Pemba itinerary will take him to Wete, Wawi, Kojani and Chake Chake markets, with promises of infrastructure development, youth empowerment and improved social services likely to take centre stage.

With this intensive campaign rollout, CCM has signalled its determination to consolidate voter support across Zanzibar.

The October 29 General Election is expected to be hotly contested, with all 17 political parties fielding candidates.

Early voting for members of the security forces and ZEC officials on duty will be conducted on October 28, a day before the main election.

As the curtain rises on this crucial political season, all eyes are now on the party's ability to connect with the electorate, win trust and set the tone for Zanzibar's next chapter of leadership.