Tanzania: Zanzibar VP Underscores Peace Ahead of 2025 Polls

Zanzibar — ZANZIBAR Second Vice-President, Mr Hemed Suleiman Abdulla, has reaffirmed the government's commitment to preserving peace and national unity before, during and after the October polls.

Speaking during a peace forum held in Pemba, Mr Abdulla emphasised that stability is the cornerstone of the country's development, warning that the absence of peace results in destruction, loss of life and economic decline.

He highlighted major national achievements in education, healthcare, infrastructure, water supply and workers' welfare, attributing the gains to strong leadership and sustained peace.

"We must continue to protect our unity. Without peace, none of our progress would be possible," he said.

Mr Abdulla urged political leaders to use language that fosters harmony rather than division, encouraging religious leaders to continue preaching messages of peace.

He also urged parents to guide young people away from political manipulation that could undermine national stability.

South Pemba Regional Commissioner, Mr Rashid Hadid Rashid, echoed the sentiments, saying "hate-driven politics are outdated and have never brought progress to any nation."

He assured that security agencies remain vigilant and committed to ensuring peace throughout the electoral period and beyond.

The forum, organised by local authorities, brought together community leaders and institutional representatives to explore practical ways of safeguarding peace before, during and after the election.