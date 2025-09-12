Ethiopian Diaspora Celebrates New Year With GERD Joy, Vow of Continued Support

Addis Ababa — Ethiopians and Ethiopian origins living in various parts of the world have celebrated the 2018 Ethiopian New Year.

The holiday events were hosted by Ethiopian missions in the different parts of the world.

During the celebrations, the diaspora expressed their joy at the inauguration of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

The diaspora community also stated during the New Year's celebration that they would continue to strengthen their support for the development and growth of their country.

Among the countries where the holiday was celebrated are the United States, France, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Russia, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, India, Pakistan, Rwanda, and Djibouti.