Egypt, Tunisia PMs Attend Signing of 8 Cooperation Documents

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli and his Tunisian counterpart Sarra Zaafrani witnessed on Thursday, 11/9/2025 the signing of eight cooperation documents.

The signing ceremony took place following the 18th session of the Egyptian-Tunisian Higher Committee, held at the cabinet headquarters in the New Administrative Capital.

The agreements cover a range of sectors that enhance bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation in health and medical sciences was signed by Egypt's Deputy Prime Minister for Human Development and Minister of Health and Population Khaled Abdel Ghaffar and Tunisia's Minister of Economy and Planning Samir Abdelhafidh.

Two executive programs for cooperation in the youth and sports sectors for 2026-2027 were also signed.

Representing Egypt was Minister of Youth and Sports Ashraf Sobhi, while Tunisia was represented by Minister of Trade and Export Development Samir Obeid.

An MoU on export development was signed by Egypt's Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan el Khatib and Tunisia's Minister of Trade and Export Development Samir Obeid.

The two sides also signed an executive program for cooperation in social affairs, signed by Egypt's Minister of Social Solidarity Maya Morsy and Tunisia's Minister of Economy and Planning Samir Abdelhafidh.

Further, an MoU was signed on the development of small, medium, and micro enterprises (MSMEs) by CEO of Egypt's MSME Development Agency Basel Rahmi, and Tunisia's Ambassador in Cairo Mohamed Ben Youssef.

An executive program on consumer protection and market surveillance was signed by Ibrahim el Sigini, Head of Egypt's Consumer Protection Agency and the Tunisian diplomat.

A separate MoU was signed between the Egyptian Diplomatic Studies Institute at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Egyptian Expatriates and the Tunisian International Diplomatic Academy, signed by Egypt's Assistant Foreign Minister for Arab Affairs Ambassador Ihab Fahmy and the Tunisian ambassador.