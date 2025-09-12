Malawi: World Bank Group Warns of Misuse of Its Name in Alleged Poll On Malawi Election

press release

WASHINGTON, September 9, 2025--In light of a recent alleged National Opinion Poll Report on Malawi's upcoming elections, circulating online and misusing the World Bank Group's name and logo, the World Bank Group is alerting the general public that it is not associated with this poll or an entity calling itself the 'Center for Public Opinion and Policy' which published the poll. The World Bank is an apolitical organization and does not comment on elections or engage in political activities.

The World Bank Group has no involvement in this poll and urges the public to be cautious of other similar schemes that falsely claim to be affiliated with the World Bank Group.

Contacts:

In Lilongwe: Henry Chimbali, (+265) 888 890 047, hchimbali@worldbank.org

In Washington: Daniella van Leggelo-Padilla, (+202) 473-4989, dvanleggelo@worldbank.ors

