Somalia Receives UK-Donated Vehicles and C-IED Equipment to Bolster Army Capabilities

11 September 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Sept. 11 — Somalia's Minister of Defence, H.E. Ahmed Moallim Fiqi, accompanied by Chief of Defence Forces Gen. Odowaa Yusuf Rageh, attended a ceremony marking the handover of modern vehicles and equipment aimed at countering improvised explosive devices (C-IED) from the United Kingdom.

The assets were officially transferred to the Engineering Unit of the Somali National Armed Forces (SNAF) by UK Ambassador to Somalia, HMA Charles King.

Minister Fiqi highlighted that the new equipment underscores the UK's continued commitment to strengthening the capabilities and skills of the Somali National Army, adding that the additions will enhance operational safety and effectiveness in counter-terrorism efforts.

He expressed deep gratitude to the UK government for its strategic support, emphasizing that the partnership remains a cornerstone in Somalia's pursuit of peace, stability, and security for its people.

