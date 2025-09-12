South Africa: Westbury Residents Vow to Continue Water Protests - South African News Briefs - September 12, 2025

Westbury Residents Vow to Continue Protests Over Water Outages

Some residents of Westbury, west of Johannesburg, have vowed to continue protesting until their water supply is restored, reports EWN. The utility promised that water would be restored in seven days, however, this will be done by shutting off the supply in other areas. Joburg Water said that its infrastructure was aging, and the water demand exceeded the supply. Many residents have expressed their frustration with the situation, saying it has been years, and they can no longer tolerate this inhumanity. Some called for the mayor's resignation if he fails to fulfill his promise to restore water.

Thabo Bester Claims Netflix Documentary Risks Fair Trial

Lawyers for notorious criminal Thabo Bester have asked the Pretoria High Court not to allow the broadcast of a documentary, which they claim paints him as a monster, reports EWN. Bester and Dr Nandipha Magudumana filed an urgent motion with the Pretoria High Court to interdict the airing of Netflix's Beauty and the Bester. They argued that the documentary will infringe on their right to a fair trial and should only air after the trial is completed. Bester's lawyer, Moafrika Maila, claimed the production defames him and risks influencing potential witnesses. Netflix's counsel, Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, countered that reiterating Bester's existing convictions for rape and murder cannot amount to defamation. The pair is accused of staging Bester's escape from the Mangaung prison in 2023, where he was serving a life sentence.

Gauteng Education To Help Matriculants Hit by Water Crisis

The Gauteng Education Department has put contingency plans in place to support matriculants from Coronationville and Westbury schools affected by ongoing water outages, reports SABC News. The Department's spokesperson, Steve Mabona, has said that teaching has been affected, with concerns for learners who do not live in the area but travel to schools there. Mabona says that although there have been contingency plans with water tanks at schools, the continuous outages have impacted the supply. To ensure Grade 12 learners continue with their exams, arrangements have been made for them to write at neighbouring schools. The disruptions follow recent protests in which several residents were injured by rubber bullets while demanding a lasting solution to water shortages.

