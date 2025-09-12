South Africa: Fire Devastates Community Owned Farm

The land for Mavhungeni farm had been restored to the community after a successful land claim

A fire at the Mavhungeni Communal Property Association (CPA) farm near Elim has left workers without an income and the farm struggling to recover.

The blaze two weeks ago scorched approximately 300 hectares, half of which was under cultivation, destroying orchards, grazing land, fencing, and a water tank. Workers say the fire jumped the 1,382-hectare farm's firebreaks. The cause remains unknown.

David Baloyi, a beekeeper who began his business in 2004 and sold his honey as far as Johannesburg, says he has lost everything.

"I don't know where to start. I will now have to rely solely on my SASSA grant, which is very little," he said.

The farm's drip irrigation system, maize fields and grazing camps, about 30 hectares of macadamia trees and all 20 hectares of avocado trees were consumed by the fire.

"Unfortunately, the farm is not insured," he said.

Farm manager Morris Baloyi said the damage could take years to repair. "A tree takes years to produce. Replanting will cost a lot. We used to employ around 20 workers, but this fire has hit us hard. We are in the dry season and cannot afford animal feed."

Long struggle

According to Baloyi, the original owners were forcibly removed in 1969. After a restitution process, the community received the farm's registration certificate in 2001 and the official title deed in 2013.

The farm supports numerous families. But fires and drought have made it difficult to sustain. In July last year, a blaze affected macadamia and avocado orchards. Cattle and goats have also suffered from the destruction of grazing land.

This most recent fire broke out over the weekend when workers were off-duty.

The Bandelierkop police have opened an inquiry. Vhembe SAPS spokesperson Vuledzani Dathi said the fire broke out after the farm owner had left the property at 9am, only to be called around 2pm by workers reporting the fire.

Farmworker Tsieni Marema, on the farm since 2010, said, "We no longer know how we will keep our jobs. With unemployment already so high, the burning of the farm is devastating."

The Department of Agriculture and Rural Development said landowners are responsible for fire prevention and response and urged farmers to establish and maintain firebreaks.

Department spokesperson Mosupologo Mothotse said grazing and livestock losses should be reported to local agricultural offices, and relief may be provided after assessment. State support depends on the scale of the disaster.