Uganda: Asserting Women's Land Rights in Rural Uganda

Kitgum Municipality, Uganda — When Lucy's* husband died, she lost more than just her partner - she also lost her home and income.

The mother of five was evicted from her home in Oryang Ojuma, Pandwong Division after her in-laws accused the widow of giving her husband HIV. Rejected by her own family as well, Lucy and her children were left without a home or support network.

Despite the law, cultural practices often deny women access to family land, particularly in rural communities.

Oryang Ojuma grapples with significant challenges related to succession rights, land disputes, gender-based violence and limited access to legal resources. Despite Uganda's Succession Act legally granting women inheritance rights, cultural practices often deny women access to family land, particularly in rural communities. Compounding this issue is the fact that women like Lucy often lack awareness of their rights and have limited access to legal aid services, leaving them vulnerable to exploitation and injustice.

Lucy's situation reached a turning point when she learned about the Legal Aid Project through Mighty Fire Radio. The Legal Aid Project facilitated a mediation session between Lucy and her uncle's family, educating them about succession laws and women's rights. This intervention resulted in Lucy and her family being granted five acres of land, two for residential purposes and three for farming.

"I am no longer a victim of my circumstances. I have a home, I am feeding my children and I am in control of my life. I have learned to stand up for myself, and now I can help other women who are suffering," says Lucy.

Today, Lucy's farm provides her with the means to support her children and pay for their school fees. She has also gained knowledge about her rights and increased her confidence navigating the legal system, even becoming an advocate for others in her community.

The Legal Aid Project, supported by Spotlight Initiative through UN Women, will continue to monitor Lucy's situation and provide additional assistance if required.

Her experience is a testament to the critical role of legal support in securing women's rights. It highlights the importance of collaboration, advocacy and resilience in creating a better future for women and their families.

*Name changed to protect privacy.