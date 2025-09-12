Rwanda: What Africans Can Learn From the Renaissance Dam Project

opinion

The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam which was officially recently launched is more than just a hydro power project. It is a symbol of what is possible when Africans take ownership of their destiny.

What makes this a major milestone in the Horn of African country is not only the scale of the dam, but its financing model.

Ethiopia did not wait endlessly for foreign donors or bend under the weight of impossible loan conditions. Instead, the people themselves came together to fund it. Civil servants contributed portions of their salaries.

Ordinary citizens bought bonds. The government rallied the nation behind a shared vision. That collective sacrifice has now given birth to one of Africa's most ambitious projects.

This funding model is a lesson we should not ignore. Too often, our development dreams are tied to the strings of outside help. But the dam shows that when people believe in a project and are invited to contribute, they take ownership.

That ownership guarantees sustainability, because it is not imposed from above or from outside, but driven by the very people who stand to benefit. It is development with a soul.

This is akin to the mass movement we witnessed here when Rwandans launched a drive to seek accommodation for vulnerable youth orphaned by the Genocide against the Tutsi.

The same - on a much larger scale - was at full display during the Agaciro development campaign, which midwifed the Agaciro Development Fund, a soverign wealth fund that is today one of the most critical players in Rwanda's economy.

Africans must borrow a leaf from such stories. We must challenge the belief that progress can only come if it is funded from abroad. We have the resources, the talent, and above all, the will. What is required is the kind of unity and commitment Ethiopians displayed.

Imagine if every African nation rallied its people behind one or two strategic projects. Imagine the pride and the sense of agency that would grow when roads, hospitals, and schools stand not as gifts, but as monuments to our own sweat.

The Renaissance Dam proves that Africans are capable of taking development into their own hands. It is not just about electricity. It is about dignity, confidence, and self-belief. It is about showing the world that with determination, we can build for ourselves and by ourselves.

This model of people-driven funding is not only sustainable, it is empowering. Let us embrace it. Let us light up not only our homes, but also our hopes.