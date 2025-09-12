Zimbabwe: Parliament Concerned By Government's Snub of Mzilikazi Day

Parliament has raised concerns over the government's continued non-recognition of the annual Mzilikazi Day.

Mzilikazi Day is celebrated in honour of the founding father of the Ndebele Kingdom, Mzilikazi ka Matshobane, who died on 9 September 1868.

On Saturday, thousands thronged Mhlahlandlela to honour the legacy of Mzilikazi, which began in 1823 when he broke ranks from Shaka Zulu to forge the Ndebele Kingdom.

Conspicuous by their absence were government officials, including the Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage, Kazembe Kazembe.

Interestingly, President Mnangagwa sent a representative to a cultural event in Eswatini, turning a blind eye to Mzilikazi Day.

Opposition legislator Daniel Molokela said the government's snubbing of the day, which carries great historical significance, is concerning.

"Despite the fact that the event was a big success, one of the big concerns was that relevant Government departments were visible in their absence. Ministry of Tourism and Hospitality Industry, Ministry of Local Government and Public Works were nowhere to be seen, same as the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage. We want to encourage the Government of Zimbabwe to support such traditional and cultural heritage events," said Molokela.

The Government is at odds with the Ndebele King, Bulelani Khumalo, a descendant of Mzilikazi, refusing to recognise his kingship.

Molokela further said Mzilikazi Day should be honoured and celebrated by the country.

"The event attracted participants from all over Zimbabwe and some from the diaspora, especially from South Africa. Thousands of people from different generations, elders, youths, children, women, men, rural people and urban people attended the event from different cultures and languages.

"Zimbabwe prides itself in cultural heritage, it prides itself in national identity and also decolonisation in terms of identity. An event like the one which we held on Saturday is something that as Zimbabweans, we must celebrate and encourage all districts, provinces, cultures and all languages in Zimbabwe to organise such kind of events so that as a nation, we can also be recognised that we have gone beyond the colonial system," he said.