Zimbabwe/Mozambique: Zim Under-17 Falls to Mozambique in Cosafa Cup Opener

The Zimbabwe Under-17 team on Thursday kicked off their Africa Cup of Nations: COSAFA Qualifiers with a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Mozambique at Ngoni Stadium.

The Young Warriors conceded 8 minutes into the game and failed to get an equaliser despite good attempts in the second half.

Thursday's result left Zimbabwe in 3rd position in Group A with 0 points, while Comoros is sitting on top with 3 points, the same as Mozambique, who are in second place.

Speaking after the match, Zimbabwe's coach Thulani Sibanda said, "We obviously didn't start well, that's why we conceded that soft goal.

"But I think we gradually came into the game, especially second half.

'We did create quite a number of chances, which we could have parried; nevertheless, I think we did play very, very well," said Sibanda.

The former Bulawayo Chief coach, however, added that all hope is not yet lost.

"We can do better in our next game, judging how we played there is room for improvement. Hopefully, we will do so in our next game," he added.

Zimbabwe will be back in action on Saturday when they face Eswatini at Ngoni Stadium, before completing their group fixtures against Comoros on Monday at the same venue.