Africa: CAF Marks 100 Days to Kick-Off of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025

12 September 2025
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

The TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations 2025 will kick-off in Morocco in exactly 100 days, bringing together passionate fans from across the continent and showcasing Africa's football excellence to the world.

Africa's biggest sporting event is expected to break the records set by the hugely successful 2023 edition in Côte d'Ivoire, which attracted a global television audience of over 1.5 billion and more than 2.4 billion digital streams.

To mark the 100-day Countdown to the finals, CAF has unveiled a Poster which can be downloaded HERE.

Morocco will play host to the continental finals for the first time since 1988, and will provide world-class facilities for the 24-team tournament that runs from 21 December 2025 to 18 January 2026, where Cote d'Ivoire will defend their title.

The finals will be played in nine stadiums across six cities - Rabat, Casablanca, Fès, Tangier, Marrakech and Agadir.

The Kingdom successfully staged the recent TotalEnergies CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations 2024 and the TotalEnergies CAF U-17 Africa Cup of Nations 2025, showcasing its organisational excellence and the passion of fans for the game.

It comes as Morocco prepares to co-host the 2030 FIFA World Cup with Spain and Portugal, the second time the global showpiece event will be staged on the continent, underlining the country's status as a hub for world football.

Morocco promises to provide a fan experience like no other away from the pitch with excellent hospitality and electric action on the field of play in state-of-the-art stadiums in a true celebration of African football.

The tournament will be the 35th staging of the continental finals and another chapter in the rich history of a competition first played in 1957.

For more on the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations, Morocco 2025, visit www.cafonline.com.

Further Enquiries:

communications@cafonline.com

CAF | Communication Department

