Africa: From African Champion to General Coordinator - Siaka Tiéné's New Game

African champion with Côte d'Ivoire in 2015, Siaka Tiéné has successfully transitioned into a key role in CAF competitions

As General Coordinator, he oversees every logistical detail to guarantee optimal conditions for teams

Drawing on his playing career and management studies, he combines sporting expertise with administrative rigor

In 2015, after lifting the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations with Côte d'Ivoire, Siaka Tiéné hung up his boots to begin a new chapter of his career. While many former players choose to stay close to the pitch as coaches or pundits, he preferred a role where his on-field experience could serve behind the scenes.

A graduate with a Bachelor's in Business Administration from the École de Commerce de Lyon, the Ivorian had been preparing, even during his playing days, to take on leadership and management responsibilities in football.

Today, as CAF's General Coordinator of competitions, he is responsible for the full organization of a stadium during a tournament. From coordinating with the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) to checking facilities, managing generators and locker rooms, nothing escapes his sight.

Each match becomes a carefully orchestrated performance where every detail matters, ensuring players compete in the best possible conditions. Having played for several clubs and appeared in seven AFCON tournaments, the former player now transforms his experience into administrative expertise, anticipating the needs of teams and technical staff.

His first experience at Abidjan's Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Ebimpé confirmed his ability to combine national pride with professional rigor. Being in his homeland, surrounded by family and supporters, never distracted him from his responsibilities.

With 100 days to go before the kick-off of TotalEnergies CAF AFCON 2025 in Morocco, Siaka Tiéné already observes the enthusiasm and investments deployed by the Kingdom and is convinced this edition will stand as a model of organization and excellence.

CAFOnline.com: Let's go back a bit. In 2015, after winning the TotalEnergies CAF AFCON title with Côte d'Ivoire, you decided to retire from football. At that moment, how did you envision the next step of your career? What options did you consider for your post-playing career?

Siaka Tiéné: I had already started preparing for this transition during my playing career. I didn't only want to become a coach, but also take on leadership roles as a manager. That's what led me to pursue the right qualifications. I earned a Bachelor's in Business Administration (BBA) at the École de Commerce de Lyon. This allowed me to stay in football, but from a different perspective--that of a manager.

How did the idea of becoming CAF's General Coordinator of competitions come about? What motivated you to take on this role?

Honestly, I wanted to put my experience to use in this role. The General Coordinator manages the entire organization, making sure everything runs smoothly in a stadium. With my background as a player, I had already observed how teams were received, how logistics and procedures worked on the ground. I knew I could succeed in this role, and that's what pushed me to take on this new challenge.

For our readers, can you explain what the role of a General Coordinator of competitions involves? What are the main responsibilities and tasks?

Essentially, it's a managerial role. For example, during a stadium match, you must coordinate with the local organising committee and ensure everything works: floodlights, locker rooms, pitch, technical facilities... You need to set up all necessary conditions for players and teams to perform at their best. It requires a lot of work: organizing meetings, checking generators, inspecting facilities 24 to 48 hours before the match. Everything must be perfect for the competition to unfold safely and smoothly.

Was the transition from footballer to administrative work a natural one?

Yes, the transition was natural. I had anticipated it by earning my degree. I was already familiar with logistics and event organization. My studies also helped me adapt to office work and digital tools. So I didn't face major difficulties.

Do you think what you learned on the pitch as a professional player still helps you today in your administrative role?

Absolutely. Every detail I noticed on the pitch, during training and matches, is still useful. My time in different clubs gave me a lot of experiences that now help me as a General Coordinator. It really helps me understand team needs and anticipate situations on the ground.

On a personal level, what are your goals in your new role? What do you hope to bring to CAF and the competitions you oversee?

First, I want to share the experience I've built up over the years and across the many AFCONs I played in. My goal is to contribute to the optimal organization of competitions so that all teams and players perform under the best conditions possible.

Your first experience as General Coordinator took place at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Ebimpé, Côte d'Ivoire. Can you tell us how you experienced that first mission?

It was truly an honour and a joy to host AFCON in Abidjan. Taking part in the organization while bringing in my experience was very enriching. Everyone remembers that edition because of the enthusiasm it generated and the quality of its organization. It was rewarding to work in my country and contribute to a tournament of that level.

How did you manage the balance between the pride of being Ivorian and the professional rigor your position demands?

You need to maintain a constant professional standard. Even if in your heart you support your national team, at CAF you cannot show favouritism. It was a challenge, but also a great experience. Being in your country, with fans and family around, naturally motivates you. But on the ground, you must remain impartial and professional.

In 100 days, the TotalEnergies CAF AFCON Morocco 2025 will kick off in Morocco. How do you see this edition, and what are your expectations as General Coordinator?

I can already see the enthusiasm and the considerable investment by the Moroccan state to host an exceptional AFCON. This benefits all teams, players, and supporters. I am convinced this will be a great edition, as Morocco will put everything in place to ensure the best possible conditions for everyone.