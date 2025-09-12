Africa: No, Applying Castor Oil to Sanitary Pad Won't Solve Reproductive Health Issues

No, applying castor oil to sanitary pad won't solve reproductive health issues

IN SHORT: Facebook posts claiming that castor oil applied to a sanitary pad can fix issues such as endometriosis and stomach cramps are being shared widely. But there's no scientific evidence to support these claims.

"Try this and thank me later" reads the caption of a Facebook reel with more than 7,200 likes. It shows someone unwrapping a sanitary pad, sticking it onto a pair of underpants and then applying castor oil to it. It instructs viewers to wear the pad overnight and keep doing so "until you are okay". Text on the video reads "vaginal infection, smell, itching, cysts, endometriosis, fibroids, stomach cramps", implying that the castor oil can fix those issues.

Other Facebook posts make the same claim, together attracting hundreds of comments and shares.

Castor oil is a natural vegetable oil that comes from the seeds of the castor bean plant. It has been used as a traditional medicine for many years. Medically, castor oil is recognised as a stimulant laxative, encouraging bowel movements. Research also shows it may induce labour, which is why it is not safe to take during pregnancy.

Africa Check has previously debunked false claims that castor oil can break up cancerous tumours and that castor oil seeds are a natural contraceptive. But can it treat the various ailments mentioned in the more recent Facebook posts? We take a look at what medical research shows.

Vaginal infection

Vaginal infections can be bacterial, sexually transmitted or caused by a concentration of yeast.

Ricinoleic acid (RA) is the main component of castor oil. A 2020 study found that RA had antimicrobial properties, meaning it could prevent and treat microorganisms, such as bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites, or stop them from growing and becoming infectious diseases.

Since vaginal infections can be caused by microorganisms, RA may be seen as a useful ingredient, but the treatment of various vaginal infections depends on the underlying cause. Researchers say more studies are needed to understand the full potential of RA.

Vaginal odour

Mild vaginal odour is normal and can change depending on various factors, such as medication, menstruation, sexual activity and eating certain foods. Certain odours, however, can be linked to infections or health complications. For example, a fishy odour could indicate bacterial vaginosis or trichomoniasis, a sexually transmitted infection (STI). More examples of various odours and what they may mean can be found here and here. Just like vaginal infections, abnormal vaginal odours can only be corrected by treating their underlying causes.

Vaginal cysts

A cyst is a non-cancerous sac-like growth that is filled with air, fluid, pus or other bodily tissue. They are caused by a blockage that is either a result of an infection or an issue with a nearby gland or duct. Vaginal cysts grow in or around the female reproductive system. Treatment depends on the size and severity of the cyst and can range from sitting in a warm bath a few times a day to having the cyst surgically drained by a healthcare provider.

Applying castor oil directly to the cyst is, however, not advised. "Applying pure castor oil to the skin can cause irritation and allergic reactions like contact dermatitis," Dr Kevin Hopkins, a doctor of family medicine, told the Cleveland Clinic, a US-based non-profit academic medical centre.

Itching

A 2021 review of studies on the medicinal effects of RA found that it could reduce burning, rashes, itching and swelling associated with inflammation. According to the Cleveland Clinic, the occasional itch can be normal, but constant itching can be the result of various issues, such as STIs, allergic reactions to certain fabrics or fragrances, or a ringworm infection known as "jock itch". Treatment depends on the cause of the itching and ranges from anti-fungal creams for jock itch to antibiotics for STIs.

Endometriosis

Endometriosis is a disease where tissue similar to that which lines the uterus, or womb, grows outside the uterus. Symptoms may include excessive menstrual cramps, abnormal or heavy menstrual flow and pain during sex. The disease has also been linked to infertility and difficulty in falling pregnant.

Some research shows that RA has pain relief and anti-inflammatory effects, which are useful for treating symptoms of endometriosis. But there is no cure for the condition. Some of the recognised treatments include hormonal options for suppressing endometriosis, such as birth control, over-the-counter medication for pain relief, and surgery.

Fibroids

Fibroids occur when muscles and fibrous tissues develop in and around the uterus. While non-cancerous, fibroids can cause heavy or painful periods, abdominal pain, lower back pain, frequent urination, constipation, and discomfort during sex.

Experts say the specific cause of fibroids remains unknown. There are ongoing clinical trials aiming to better understand the issue. The head of the clinical unit of reproductive medicine at the University of Stellenbosch's Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Prof Thabo Matsaseng, previously told Africa Check that he did not know of any "natural" cures for fibroids.

Other medical professionals have said that there is little evidence that castor oil can effectively reduce the size of or cure fibroids. Houston Fibroids, a specialist fibroid treatment centre in the US state of Texas, said "the truth is, an external application can't impact internal growths".

Stomach cramps

Also known as abdominal spasms, stomach cramps are muscle contractions that occur anywhere in the area between your chest and pelvis and result in a dull, squeezing pain that occurs at intervals. Cramps have different causes, such as gas, dehydration, infections in the intestine or other, more serious diseases. Treatment varies from taking over-the-counter medication to medical treatments for the serious root condition.

However, Africa Check could not find any credible medical research or studies linking castor oil to cramp relief.

Caring for your reproductive system

Caring for the vagina is made simple by the fact that it is self-cleaning, meaning that it does not require the use of soaps, deodorants or other products.

A 2023 medical study described the vagina as "a dynamic, sensitive microenvironment that changes in response to pregnancy, the menstrual cycle, contraceptive use, and diet". Because of this, it does require some care - getting regular screenings from a gynaecologist and wearing the correct underwear, ideally made from cotton fabric, is recommended.

Trust verified medical sources

While castor oil may have some positive medicinal effects, more research is needed. A comprehensive assessment of the medical properties of castor oil by the European Medical Agency, carried out in 2016 and updated in 2023, found no evidence of any medical benefits beyond its use as a laxative.

If ingested, castor oil can also cause a number of side effects, including dizziness, diarrhoea and abdominal cramps, nausea and low blood pressure.

"It's important to rely on well-researched information and consult healthcare professionals for advice," Dr Taskeen Docrat, a researcher at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology's Applied Microbial and Health Biotechnology Institute, told Africa Check.