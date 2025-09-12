Uganda: Museveni Launches Aga Khan University

President Museveni has officiated at the inauguration of Aga Khan University and the groundbreaking ceremony for the Aga Khan Hospital in Nakawa Division, Kampala.

In his remarks, President Museveni reassured private and foreign investors of Uganda's commitment to protecting their investments through favorable legislation and an enabling business environment.

He emphasized the government's dedication to supporting a thriving private sector as a key pillar of national development.

The president acknowledged the long-standing contributions of the Ismaili community and the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN) to Uganda's development.

He recounted the adverse effects of the 1970s expulsion of foreigners under Idi Amin, which led to economic collapse, and commended the National Resistance Movement (NRM) for facilitating the return of these communities--an action that helped revive Uganda's economy.

President Museveni lauded AKDN for establishing a university with modern facilities, including smart lecture halls, a simulation laboratory, a library, and a multipurpose auditorium. He highlighted the significance of the project in addressing gaps in healthcare and education services.

He noted that the government of Uganda provided 60 acres of land in Nakawa for the development of the university and a specialized teaching hospital, in partnership with AKDN.

The President further urged investors to report corrupt officials who attempt to solicit bribes or demand shares in private ventures.

As a mark of appreciation, President Museveni presented two prestigious awards to His Highness Prince Rahim Aga Khan and Princess Zahra Aga Khan.

Prince Rahim received the Pearl of Africa Grand Master Award, while Princess Zahra was honored with the Grand Commander Award, in recognition of AKDN's significant socio-economic contributions to Uganda.

The First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, Janet Museveni, praised the legacy of the late Aga Khan, as reflected in the various development initiatives spearheaded by AKDN.

She expressed deep gratitude for the partnership between the Ugandan government and AKDN, noting:

"The NRM government has generously provided 60 acres of land for this project. Aga Khan University brings the expertise and investment necessary for a venture of this magnitude."

Highlighting the government's efforts to expand higher education, she noted Uganda's progress from having just one university to now hosting 10 public universities and 48 private universities.

She also referenced Uganda's hosting of the first Regional Ministerial Conference on the East African Common Higher Education Area, emphasizing its importance in strengthening higher education across the region.

The First Lady reported progress in improving infrastructure across public universities, including the recently commissioned Mary Stuart Hall and the expanded National Council for Higher Education offices.

She invoked biblical inspiration, saying: "Unless the Lord builds the house, the builders labor in vain. Like Nehemiah the rebuilder, our prayer is that God continues to strengthen our hands--and those of our partners--as we rebuild our education sector."

She concluded by highlighting the power of partnerships:

"Ecclesiastes 4:9 reminds us, 'Two are better than one, because they have a good reward for their toil.' This partnership with AKDN is a milestone in promoting quality education and healthcare for the people of Uganda."

Aga Khan V expressed gratitude for the vision realized in the form of the new university. He praised the architects and designers for their work and pledged continued collaboration with Uganda's public sector in promoting development.

Dr. Sulaiman Shahabuddin, president of Aga Khan University, thanked President Museveni for his consistent support:

"Your Excellency, you have always emphasized the importance of education for national economic transformation."

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including the Deputy Speaker of Parliament, members of the diplomatic corps, and other national and international guests.