Uganda: Opposition MPs Push for Neutral Venue for National Prayer Breakfast

Opposition Members of Parliament have called for the relocation of this year's National Prayer Breakfast from State House Entebbe to a neutral venue, arguing that the event should embody inclusivity and unity rather than political alignment.

The breakfast is scheduled for October 8.

Led by Opposition Chief Whip John Baptist Nambeshe and Dr. Abed Bwanika, the legislators said Parliament or Kololo Independence Grounds would be more appropriate venues.

They argue that hosting the event at State House, the official residence of President Yoweri Museveni, risks undermining the perception of neutrality.

"A neutral ground will favour all political actors," the opposition leaders insisted, urging organizers to ensure equal representation across the political spectrum.

Minister David Bahati, however, defended the venue, saying State House belongs to all Ugandans and is therefore a suitable site for national events.

The debate mirrors similar controversies in other countries.

In Kenya, for instance, the National Prayer Breakfast has been criticized as politically skewed, with Azimio leaders boycotting the 2023 event over concerns of partisanship.