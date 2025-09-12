Uganda: Govt Boosts Greater Luweero Farmers With Agricultural Inputs

LUWEERO — The Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries (MAAIF) has delivered agricultural inputs worth millions of shillings to farmers in the Greater Luweero region as part of the Agricultural Value Chain Project.

The initiative is aimed at modernizing farming and boosting productivity.

During the handover ceremony at Luweero District headquarters, farmers from Luweero, Nakaseke, and Nakasongola districts received 40,000 coffee seedlings, 60 milking cans, 50 maize shellers, 600 tarpaulins, 3,000 chicks, 45 forage choppers, and vaccines against anthrax and black quarter, along with vaccination equipment and consumables.

NRM Deputy Secretary General Rose Namayanja described the initiative as affirmative action to uplift livelihoods in the region.

"This is an affirmative action aimed at improving the livelihoods of Greater Luweero people. It is not linked to campaigning for President Museveni as some may think, because this project started last year with the sole aim of uplifting the lives of our people," Namayanja said.

She revealed that government's target is to ensure each of the three districts receives at least one million coffee seedlings to strengthen coffee production.

Minister of State for Animal Industry Bright Rwamirama urged local leaders to embrace the programme, noting that agriculture remains the backbone of Uganda's economy.

"Agriculture is the backbone of Uganda's economy, and it is our collective responsibility to support projects like this that can transform livelihoods," he said.

Prof. Wilber Aheebwa, Chairperson of the Greater Development Foundation, appealed to farmers to make proper use of the inputs.

"I urge farmers to put these items to proper use so that they improve their lives, and in return motivate government to bring even more support," he said.

The Agricultural Value Chain Project forms part of the government's broader strategy to modernize farming practices, reduce post-harvest losses, and create better market opportunities for rural farmers.