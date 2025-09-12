South Africa's Dj Jazzworx Lights Up Don Julio Takeover At Mezo Noir

Kampala's upscale lounge Mezo Noir was transformed on Wednesday night as tequila brand Don Julio hosted an exclusive takeover event.

The invite-only party, branded the Don Julio Mezo Noir Takeover, brought together Kampala's socialites, high spenders and music lovers for a night of cocktails, luxury and live music.

Guests were welcomed with a flute glass carrying a shot of Don Julio 1942, the brand's premium tequila. Inside, a full cocktail bar offered Margaritas, Old Fashioneds and Palomas, accompanied by food bites.

The music line-up kept the crowd on its feet throughout the night. Local DJs Spinny and Dash entertained, before the headline act, South African producer and DJ Jazzworx, took to the decks.

He opened his set with the amapiano hit Tholukuthi and went on to play a string of popular tracks including Vuka, which drew loud singalongs from the crowd.

He later closed with Isaka, his collaboration with Ciza.

Speaking at the event, Judie Nandekya, Senior Brand Manager Tequila & Rum, East Africa, said the takeover reflected Don Julio's identity.

"The Don Julio Mezo Noir Takeover is a true expression of Don Julio's craftsmanship. No one does it bigger or better than the Don. We don't just bring luxury and sophistication; we deliver unforgettable experiences to every celebration. And from what you've witnessed tonight, it's clear there's no celebration like a Don Julio celebration," she said.

She added: "Tonight, we wanted guests to taste Don Julio 1942, experience its excellence, and leave with a memory that felt distinctly Don Julio. And believe me, this is just the beginning."

The night ended with Don Julio's new brand ambassador, Sheila Gashumba, stepping behind the decks.

The media personality and entertainer, also known as "Lil Stunner", closed the party with a mix of amapiano and upbeat tracks.