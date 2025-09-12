Uganda: Rukungiri Based Radio Station Suspended, Attributed to Politics

Rukungiri-based radio station Boona fm on 91.8 frequency has announced their suspension of operations until further notice.

In an announcement on their X handle, formerly Twitter, Boona Fm noted that the suspension follows the Uganda Communications commission UCC directive in july this year.

"Dear Boona FM Family,This is to inform you that starting tonight at 12:00 AM, Boona FM 91.8 will suspend its operations until further notice, in compliance with the UCC directive issued in July 2025, said Boona FM Management"

Reports indicate that The Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) suspended Boona FM, over allegations of breaching the Minimum Broadcasting Standards following a dispute between the station manager, Namanya Kakyene Santurina, and the Minister of Security also member of parliament for Rujumbura county, Rtd. Maj. Gen. Jim Muhwezi who also owns another radio station.

UCC accuses Kakyene of making remarks on air that allegedly contravened broadcasting guidelines. Kakyene, however, has criticised the suspension, describing it as a politically motivated move.

He claims that the Minister influenced the regulator's decision with no opportunity to defend himself.

The directive has raised concerns among a section of the public regarding media freedoms and political interference in the operations of private broadcasters.

"Dear UCC, let's resolve the issue amicably. We can't create unemployment deliberately. Why should journalists suffer in every corner of this nation. Police, UPDF, little or no pay, working extended hours, etc. " John Kyobe said on X.

"Much as I pray that my home station is opened up gain, the journalistic standards of broadcasting must be upheld, without any compromise," Talent Atwine said.

Sayid Nyesiga stated that "With the current levels of unemployment in Uganda and u wake up find such news when you are among the workers. Prayers to Boona Fm Employees".