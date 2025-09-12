Uganda: NRM to Submit Presidential Nomination Signatures to Electoral Commission

The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) is set to present signatures backing its presidential bid to the Electoral Commission (EC), as part of the nomination process ahead of the 2026 general elections.

The nominations for presidential candidates are scheduled for September 23 and 24, with each aspirant required to collect at least 100 signatures from two-thirds of Uganda's 146 districts, equivalent to 98 districts.

So far, 12 aspirants have already delivered their signatures to the EC for verification. The Commission also reports that 207 individuals picked nomination forms for the presidential race.

According to a source who did not want to be named, all the signatures gathered in support of the party's candidate have already been verified internally.

President Museveni, who has held the country's top office since 1986, is seeking re-election for what would be his seventh term.

The submission of signatures marks a crucial step in the electoral roadmap, with the ruling party aiming to demonstrate its nationwide support ahead of the official nominations.