Uganda: 100 Ugandans Get Certified With International Skills Through Cnooc Ecitb Program

CNOOC Uganda Limited has successfully concluded its Engineering Construction Industry Training Board (ECITB) training program, reinforcing its commitment to the development of Uganda's human capital in line with its long-term talent development mission.

A total of 100 beneficiaries were awarded internationally recognized certifications in five critical technical areas: electrical maintenance, electrical installation, pipefitting, scaffolding, and rigging, with 20 trainees graduating in each category.

The participants comprised instructors and students from 12 vocational training institutes across Uganda, including four institutions based in the Albertine Region.

The two-month program, delivered by Zetta Energy Ltd in collaboration with the Uganda Industrial Research Institute (UIRI) Namanve on behalf of CNOOC Uganda Limited, integrated theoretical instruction, occupational health and safety training, and intensive hands-on practical sessions.

The objective was to enhance Uganda's technical skills base and expand the pool of internationally certified talent within the economy, while promoting safer practices in vocational training institutions.

The initiative also emphasized knowledge transfer, ensuring that instructors are equipped to pass on these skills to future generations.

Speaking at the pass-out ceremony, Mr. Eric Jumba, the National Content Manager at CNOOC Uganda Limited, congratulated the graduates on their achievement.

He emphasized that the program demanded technical precision, a strong culture of safety, and a deep understanding of global industry standards.

Mr. Jumba highlighted that the initiative reflects the company's broader vision of "Energy for a Better Future," and supports efforts to develop a skilled workforce capable of meeting both local and global industry demands.

One of the beneficiaries, Mr. Komurubuga Mathew, an instructor at St. Simon Vocational Training Institute in Hoima, expressed his appreciation to CNOOC Uganda Limited.

He explained that the training had significantly enhanced his knowledge in rigging, and that he would now be able to pass on the knowledge to his students.

Mr. Komurubuga noted that such an internationally recognized course would have been financially out of reach without the sponsorship provided.

Beyond the ECITB program, CNOOC Uganda Limited continues to implement a wide range of community development and capacity-building initiatives, particularly in the Albertine Region.

These include the Best Performers Awards, which have supported over 1,400 students in Hoima and Kikuube districts, and 11 scholarships that have enabled Ugandans to pursue bachelor's and master's degrees at the China University of Petroleum.

The company has also trained 500 welders and 300 heavy goods vehicle drivers, and supported healthcare centers with modern medical equipment.

In addition, CNOOC Uganda Limited has rolled out livelihood restoration projects, such as rice and millet demonstration gardens that are training more than 700 beneficiaries.

The company also promotes environmental sustainability through tree planting campaigns aimed at developing a green ecological oilfield.

Through these wide-ranging efforts, CNOOC Uganda Limited continues to demonstrate its commitment to national content development, skills transfer, and sustainable growth, all aligned with Uganda's development agenda and the company's mission to create long-term value for the country and its people.