Liberia: U.S. Embassy On Governance Reform Here

Monrovia — The United States Government says it remains committed to supporting Liberia's pursuit of greater transparency, accountability, and stronger institutions.

The United States, through its embassy in Monrovia, has reaffirmed its commitment to helping Liberia eradicate corruption, an issue long recognized as a significant obstacle to the country's progress.

In a high-level meeting, U.S. Chargé d'Affaires here, Joseph E. Zadrozny, met with Liberia's Minister of Justice and Attorney General, Cllr. N. Oswald Tweh, to discuss the West African nation's ongoing anti-corruption efforts and ways to strengthen the rule of law, particularly around prosecuting offenders.

The two officials also tackled issues such as visa fraud, border security, and the establishment of a War and Economic Crimes Court, key governance concerns that directly impact Liberia's reputation and recovery.

"The United States remains committed to supporting Liberia's pursuit of greater transparency, accountability, and stronger institutions, and stands ready to work with partners to help advance these shared objectives," a statement from the U.S. Embassy read.

Since gaining independence in 1847, Liberia has faced repeated struggles with governance and accountability. In the aftermath of two brutal civil wars, corruption remains one of the country's most persistent and destructive challenges, undermining economic growth, weakening institutions, and fueling public distrust.

Former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Africa's first elected female head of state and a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, once branded corruption as "public enemy number one" and later, a "vampire." Yet, despite international praise for her leadership, Sirleaf admitted after 12 years in office that she had failed to defeat the scourge.

Her successor, President George Manneh Weah, also promised reforms but left office amid widespread criticism of poor governance, financial mismanagement, and unfulfilled anti-corruption pledges.

Now, President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, elected in 2023, faces the daunting task of restoring public trust and rebuilding a system that many believe is structurally compromised. His administration has pledged to prioritize transparency and accountability, but the road ahead remains steep.

For years, the United States has played a key role in Liberia's post-war recovery, supporting democracy, human rights, and institutional development. With this latest engagement, the U.S. is doubling down on its stance that corruption must be addressed not only through policy but through active enforcement.

The embassy's support also extends to Liberia's efforts to curb visa fraud, an issue that harms the credibility of legitimate travelers and strains bilateral relations.

The discussions also touched on intensifying the fight against human trafficking and enhancing border security, further reinforcing that good governance and national security are intertwined.

As the Boakai administration sets its course, U.S. diplomatic backing could provide the technical expertise and moral pressure needed to finally turn the tide. Editing by Jonathan Browne