Tunisia: President Saied to Iranian FM - 'All Humanity Stands Up Today Against Zionist Entity and Its Ongoing Crimes'

Tunis, Sept. 10 — President Kais Saied on Wednesday afternoon received Iran's Minister of Foreign Affairs Abbas Araghchi, according to a Presidency of the Republic press release.

The Head of State addressed during the meeting, the regional situation and the systematic targeting of the region's security and stability, particularly developments in occupied Palestine, reaffirming Tunisia's steadfast position in support of the Palestinian people's right to recover all of Palestine and establish an independent, fully sovereign state with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

President Saied underlined that "all humanity stands up today against the Zionist entity and its ongoing crimes, and is in the process of establishing a new human legitimacy founded on justice, freedom, and genuine emancipation from all forms of domination and hegemony."

He further pointed out that the ongoing war of extermination and daily crimes committed in full view of the world will never break the steadfast will of the Palestinian people to achieve liberation, pursue their struggle, and reclaim all their legitimate rights. "Determination, resilience, and an iron will for liberation will not be broken, neither by bombs and missiles nor by starvation and displacement schemes," he affirmed.

He also explained that among the Zionist enemy's plans is to sow discord and sow the seeds of strife among the members of the same nation and even among members of the same people, underlining that such schemes will not succeed, despite the illusion that they might achieve their objectives of fuelling internal conflict, partition, and state destruction.

On another note, President Saied recalled the deep long-standing relations binding Tunisia and Iran and the fraternal bonds uniting their two peoples.

He pointed out the need to further scale up bilateral cooperation in various fields, notably economy, tourism, science, and culture, and to seize opportunities for partnership that would enhance solidarity and serve the two countries' shared interests.