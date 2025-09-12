Congo-Kinshasa: Ituri - in Boga, Monusco and Fardc Rely On Civil-Military Collaboration to Strengthen Security

press release

The security of populations also involves their direct participation. This was the message delivered on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, in Boga, in the territory of Irumu (Ituri), during an awareness session organized by MONUSCO peacekeepers and the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo (FARDC).

The activity took place at Saint Apolo Institute, a secondary school in Boga, and aimed to promote civil-military cooperation: a partnership between defense forces and local communities to strengthen the early warning system and anticipate attacks by ADF rebels, who are responsible for numerous atrocities in the region.

« May MONUSCO's presence in our locality be a source of protection and security », wished several participants, as for the inhabitants of Boga, the presence of MONUSCO and FARDC provides a sense of protection against ADF incursions, which remain active in the vicinity.

Richard Ruganda, prefect of Saint Apolo Institute, issued a call for collaboration: « MONUSCO and FARDC have spoken with us, they have spoken with the children, we continue to be with them; we ask the population to let security agents do their work. Let us collaborate with them, it is for our own security. ».

Involving populations in their own security

This initiative takes place in a context marked by the recent establishment of a temporary MONUSCO military base in the village of Kyabaganzi, not far from Boga, deployed to support the fight against ADF and protect civilians. The organizers hope that this awareness campaign will foster better cooperation between security forces and the local community, in order to make alert systems more effective.

On the sidelines of this meeting, the peacekeepers distributed school supplies to students at Saint Apolo Institute. A timely gesture, as the establishment had just reopened its doors on September 8, one week after the official start of the school year. This delayed resumption was only possible after the relative improvement of the security situation thanks to joint operations by FARDC and MONUSCO.

Civil-military approach

Through this civil-military approach, FARDC and MONUSCO intend to consolidate trust, encourage community vigilance, and strengthen civilian protection in this area still under threat from ADF.

Every day, MONUSCO peacekeepers conduct joint patrols with FARDC, the Congolese National Police (PNC), and Community Liaison Assistants (CLA-MONUSCO) in the various villages of Irumu territory, to prevent and discourage ADF movements. During these patrols, MONUSCO's Civil Affairs section, through its community liaison assistants, systematically organizes awareness sessions about the Mission's mandate. The objective is to strengthen the capacity of local religious leaders, local authorities, and youth regarding their role and contribution to the peace process as local actors in civilian protection.

Finally, to strengthen trust with these communities, peacekeepers regularly conduct small quick-impact community activities: for example, as here in Boga, installing solar panels in the Anglican church and in Boga's mosque.