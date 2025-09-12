Congo-Kinshasa: Ituri - in Boga, Monusco and Fardc Rely On Civil-Military Collaboration to Strengthen Security

12 September 2025
United Nations Stabilization Mission in the DR Congo (Kinshasa)
press release By Jean-Tobie Okala

The security of populations also involves their direct participation. This was the message delivered on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, in Boga, in the territory of Irumu (Ituri), during an awareness session organized by MONUSCO peacekeepers and the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo (FARDC).

The activity took place at Saint Apolo Institute, a secondary school in Boga, and aimed to promote civil-military cooperation: a partnership between defense forces and local communities to strengthen the early warning system and anticipate attacks by ADF rebels, who are responsible for numerous atrocities in the region.

« May MONUSCO's presence in our locality be a source of protection and security », wished several participants, as for the inhabitants of Boga, the presence of MONUSCO and FARDC provides a sense of protection against ADF incursions, which remain active in the vicinity.

Richard Ruganda, prefect of Saint Apolo Institute, issued a call for collaboration: « MONUSCO and FARDC have spoken with us, they have spoken with the children, we continue to be with them; we ask the population to let security agents do their work. Let us collaborate with them, it is for our own security. ».

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Involving populations in their own security

This initiative takes place in a context marked by the recent establishment of a temporary MONUSCO military base in the village of Kyabaganzi, not far from Boga, deployed to support the fight against ADF and protect civilians. The organizers hope that this awareness campaign will foster better cooperation between security forces and the local community, in order to make alert systems more effective.

On the sidelines of this meeting, the peacekeepers distributed school supplies to students at Saint Apolo Institute. A timely gesture, as the establishment had just reopened its doors on September 8, one week after the official start of the school year. This delayed resumption was only possible after the relative improvement of the security situation thanks to joint operations by FARDC and MONUSCO.

Civil-military approach

Through this civil-military approach, FARDC and MONUSCO intend to consolidate trust, encourage community vigilance, and strengthen civilian protection in this area still under threat from ADF.

Every day, MONUSCO peacekeepers conduct joint patrols with FARDC, the Congolese National Police (PNC), and Community Liaison Assistants (CLA-MONUSCO) in the various villages of Irumu territory, to prevent and discourage ADF movements. During these patrols, MONUSCO's Civil Affairs section, through its community liaison assistants, systematically organizes awareness sessions about the Mission's mandate. The objective is to strengthen the capacity of local religious leaders, local authorities, and youth regarding their role and contribution to the peace process as local actors in civilian protection.

Finally, to strengthen trust with these communities, peacekeepers regularly conduct small quick-impact community activities: for example, as here in Boga, installing solar panels in the Anglican church and in Boga's mosque.

Read the original article on Monusco.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 United Nations Stabilization Mission in the DR Congo. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.