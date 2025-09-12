Somalia: Puntland Forces Capture Key ISIS Bases in Two-Pronged Offensive

Balidhidin, Somalia — Puntland Defense Forces have launched a coordinated two-pronged assault on Islamic State (ISIS/Daesh) hideouts in the Lugta Tirciil area of the Al-Miskad Mountains, seizing control of key militant bases and capturing one of the group's medical and pharmaceutical supply depots, officials confirmed.

The offensive is part of the fourth phase of "Operation Hilaac," a major military campaign aimed at eradicating the remaining pockets of ISIS fighters entrenched in the rugged terrain of the Baallade Valley.

"The Puntland Defense Forces successfully overran strategic command centers used by the ISIS faction and confiscated a significant cache of medical supplies and equipment," a senior military official told Radio Shabelle on condition of anonymity.

The operation, involving both day and night raids, has intensified in recent days, with troops targeting what security sources described as the "last scattered positions" of the militant group in the Al-Miskad mountain range.

According to the Puntland military command, intelligence gathered in the field has enabled troops to execute precision strikes on high-value targets, preventing the militants from regrouping or re-establishing supply lines.

"ISIS in Puntland is severely weakened. Our forces are determined to finish the job and restore lasting security to the region," the official added.

Since the launch of Operation Hilaac, Puntland forces have made significant territorial gains, dismantled militant infrastructure, and inflicted heavy losses on the extremist group, which has operated in the remote mountainous areas of northern Somalia for several years.