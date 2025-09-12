Somalia: Security Forces Crack Down On Crime in Beledweyne Amid Rising Insecurity

Beledweyne, Somalia — Amid mounting insecurity in the central Somali city of Beledweyne, joint security forces have launched intensified operations, resulting in the arrest of several suspected criminals accused of a spate of robberies and violent attacks in the city and surrounding areas.

Security sources confirmed that the crackdown targeted gangs responsible for a recent surge in street crimes, including armed muggings.

Victims were reportedly attacked and robbed of their mobile phones and other valuables, leading to heightened fear among residents.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

In a related development, the joint forces also succeeded in persuading members of the local Macawiisley militia - a clan-based armed group - to voluntarily surrender their weapons.

The militia had been operating within the city limits without formal security mandates.

Authorities say the disarmament initiative is part of a broader effort to centralize security responsibilities under official state forces and prevent unregulated armed presence in the city.

"We are committed to restoring stability and ensuring the safety of our citizens. No armed group will be allowed to operate independently," a security official told Radio Shabelle on condition of anonymity.

Military checkpoints have been reinforced, and round-the-clock patrols are now underway across several neighborhoods in Beledweyne, which has seen multiple civilian deaths in recent days.

Local residents say the recent killings - including those of civilians allegedly shot by armed robbers - have fueled public anxiety and calls for immediate government intervention.

Security forces have urged the public to cooperate by reporting suspicious activity as operations continue to restore order in the city.