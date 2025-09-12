Somalia: Al-Shabaab Launches Multi-Pronged Attack On Ceel-Dheer Town in Galgaduud

Ceel — Dheer, Somalia - Somalia's Al-Qaeda-linked militant group Al-Shabaab launched a major coordinated attack early Friday on the strategic town of Ceel-Dheer in the central Galgaduud region, officials and residents said.

The assault, which began at dawn, involved simultaneous offensives from multiple directions, including heavy explosions targeting military outposts, followed by direct armed clashes between militants and government forces supported by local allied militias known as Macawiisley.

Eyewitnesses reported intense fighting in and around the town, with various types of heavy weaponry being used.

Initial reports indicate that the attack was launched from the coastal area near Mareeg, with additional militant reinforcements advancing from the directions of Mazagawaa and Coosweyne.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Government forces and allied local fighters have mounted a strong defense. Military sources said that they have managed to push Al-Shabaab fighters back and reclaim parts of the town that were briefly overrun during the assault.

There are reports of significant casualties on both sides, although exact figures remain unconfirmed. The heaviest fighting is currently concentrated on the outskirts of Ceel-Dheer, according to local sources.

Reinforcements from the Somali federal army have been dispatched to the area, as the situation on the ground remains volatile.

Residents describe the town as being under intense gunfire, with several neighborhoods affected by the ongoing combat.

The attack comes amid a recent escalation by Al-Shabaab, who have intensified their campaign to retake territory lost in previous offensives led by the Somali government and its partners.