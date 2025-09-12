South Africa: Hundreds March to Demand Permanent Jobs With City of Ekhurhuleni

12 September 2025
GroundUp (Cape Town)
By Silver Sibiya

Contract workers say a council decision to stop outsourcing services has not been implemented

Hundreds of people joined a march by the Municipal Employees and Civil Servants Union (MECSU) on Thursday over the outsourcing of cleaners and security guards by the City of Ekurhuleni.

Council resolved in November 2024 to begin insourcing cleaners, security personnel, and waste collectors, rather than outsourcing these services to companies.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

But MECSU general secretary Vukile Mlungwana says outsourcing is continuing.

A security guard who has worked at the Tembisa Civic Centre since 2018, who asked not to be named, said he feels exploited. "Every three years, when contracts end, many of us are replaced. We just want permanent jobs so we can access proper benefits," he said.

Contract workers are not entitled to the same job security and pension benefits as permanent municipal workers.

The workers are also demanding better working conditions and protective personal equipment.

They carried sticks and sang struggle songs as they marched from Germiston Stadium to the OR Tambo Civic Centre to hand over a memorandum of demands.

The memorandum was handed to mayco member for Corporate Shared Services Sivuyile Ngodwana.

City spokesperson Zweli Dlamini said, "We are aware that some of the workers are temporary staff, such as cleaners and guards. The relevant officials will consider their demands and respond."

Read the original article on GroundUp.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 GroundUp. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.