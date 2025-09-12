Nigeria: Adamawa Assembly Grants Fintiri Power to Appoint Acting Emirs, Chiefs

The Adamawa State House of Assembly on Thursday passed a bill amending the state's Chiefs' Appointment and Deposition Law No. 20 of 2025, empowering the governor to appoint a prince from the ruling house to act in place of an incapacitated emir or chief.

The bill was approved after the House Ad-hoc Committee, chaired by Deputy Speaker Mohammed Buba Jijiwa (Jada/Mbulo Constituency), presented its report during Wednesday's plenary session.

In its report, the committee suggested changing the bill's title to: "A proposed law to modify the appointment process for Adamawa State chiefs and to establish guidelines for appointing an acting emir or chief when the substantive leader is unable to perform official duties."

It further recommended that the traditional council, in consultation with the governor, may appoint a person to act in the place of an incapacitated emir or chief.

"The person appointed shall take up all the duties and functions of the incapacitated emir or chief," the committee stated.

The report added that the acting appointment shall cease once a government hospital certifies the recovery of the substantive emir or chief. It also provided that if an emir or chief fails to attend official functions on three consecutive occasions within 12 months due to ill health, the council, in consultation with the governor and in line with custom, may appoint an acting leader as stipulated in Section 6 of the law.

Following adoption of the report, Majority Leader Kate Raymond Mamuno (Demsa Constituency) moved for the bill's third reading, seconded by Hon. Haruna Jilantikiri (Madagali Constituency).

Speaker Bathiya Wesley thereafter announced its passage and directed the clerk to prepare a clean copy for the governor's assent.

Speaking on the merits of the legislation, Mamuno said inputs from the recent public hearing were harmonized with provisions of the principal law to ensure clarity and consistency.