Nigeria: Expand, Mechanise Your Farms, Niger Govt Agency Tasks Farmers

12 September 2025
This Day (Lagos)
By Laleye Dipo

Minna — The Executive Chairman of Niger Foods Security System and Logistics Company Limited, a Niger State Government agricultural development agency, Mr. Sammy Adigun, has called on traditional and community leaders in the state to play active roles in sensitising their people on the vision and opportunities of the Niger State Foods initiatives.

Specifically, Adigun urged farmers in the state to expand and mechanise their farms for them to record huge profits from farming.

Adigun, during an interface with district and village heads of communities in the Akare district of Wushishi Local Government Area, in his office yesterday, emphasised the need for collective support in mobilising farmers and providing access to arable land for agricultural development in the area and the state.

Adigun assured the delegation that the company is committed to equipping farmers with modern tools, skills, and resources to boost food production in the state, thereby creating wealth for people in rural areas.

According to him, "The company's agribusiness model is designed to add value to the efforts of small holder farmers by improving access to mechanisation, quality inputs, and markets.

"Agriculture is at the heart of Niger State's prosperity, and for us to fully unlock this potential, communities must key into our vision. We need farmlands, we need farmers, and leaders like you to help us mobilise and enlighten the people.

"Niger Foods will continue to stand by our farmers by providing the support they need to thrive."

In his remarks, the District Head of Akare, Alhaji Ibrahim Babangida, pledged his community's full cooperation to the Niger Foods initiatives aimed at strengthening rural farming and boosting the role of Niger State as a food hub.

Babangida praised the vision of Niger Foods, particularly its emphasis on equipping farmers with modern tools, quality inputs, and marketing opportunities, adding that his subjects are eager to participate in programmes that promise to improve food security and create wealth.

