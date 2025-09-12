Africa: AU Condemns Massacre of 71 Civilians in Eastern DRC

11 September 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Salmah Namwanje

The African Union (AU) has condemned the killing of at least 71 people in a brutal attack by suspected Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels in North Kivu Province of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

According to the AU Commission, the overnight assault on the village of Ntoyo in the Bapere sector between 8 and 9 September left scores of civilians dead in one of the deadliest incidents of violence in recent months.

AU Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf described the attack as a "heinous terrorist act" and a gross violation of human rights and international humanitarian law. He called for the perpetrators to be identified and held accountable, stressing that ending impunity was key to breaking the cycle of atrocities in eastern DRC.

"The African Union stands in full solidarity with the Government and people of the DRC in these painful circumstances," Youssouf said, pledging AU support for ongoing national, regional, and international peace efforts in the Great Lakes region.

The ADF, an armed group with Ugandan origins, has waged a violent insurgency in eastern Congo for years, with thousands of civilians killed or displaced. The group is also active along the Uganda-DRC border, where joint military operations have been launched to curb its attacks.

Security analysts warn that the persistence of ADF violence poses a threat not only to Congolese civilians but also to regional stability, underscoring the need for stronger cooperation among Great Lakes countries.

