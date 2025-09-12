Namibia: Venaani Concerned Over Agribank Delaying Land Ownership

Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) president McHenry Venaani says the Agricultural Bank of Namibia (Agribank) is delaying farmers' applications for land ownership.

Venaani said this in parliament on Wednesday.

He was posing questions to minister of finance Ericah Shafudah.

"We have given you the responsibility to look after the interests of previously disadvantaged citizens of our country.

"The Ministry of Finance is responsible for looking after the affairs of Agribank, and has the sole responsibility of making sure more and more previously disadvantaged have access to land."

The parliamentarian says Agribank clients are often denied approval to participate in auctions.

"Because Agribank is marked by bureaucracy. When you want to buy a farm through them, it takes more than six months to get a deal.

"Now, how do we expect black farmers to access their precious commodity, which is then the portal to access land, if Agribank has a turnaround below price strategy of six months?" he asked.

Venaani said even commercial banks do not want to deal with farmers from Agribank.

Shafudah acknowledged the concerns and promised to engage Agribank on the matter.

She said on the two occasions she has met with Agribank, Venaani's issues were not brought to her attention.