Namibia: ECN Warns Political Parties Against Using Its Logo

The Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) on Wednesday issued a stern warning to political parties and aspiring independent candidates not to use its logo during campaigns.

This was issued by ECN chief executive Peter Shaama in a strongly worded statement.

"The ECN has noted with grave concern the continuous and unauthorised use of its official logo by some political parties, organisations,

associations, and individuals aspiring to participate in the upcoming 2025 regional and local authority elections.

"We wish to unequivocally inform all perpetrators that the use of the official commission logo

by any entity in any campaign materials is strictly prohibited," he says.

The prohibition extends to all forms of visual and written communication, including posters, flyers, social media campaigns, and other promotional content, he says.

Shaama says the commission's logo represents the

Electoral Commission of Namibia itself.

Its unauthorised use is a serious matter as it could create confusion among voters, misrepresent the commission's role and independence, and

has the potential to undermine the commission's constitutional mandate and the integrity of

Namibia's electoral democracy, he says.