Namibia: Football Pundits Welcome Kazapua's Apology

Local football pundits Hector Mawonga and Uaka Katuamba have both described Brave Warriors goalie Loydt Kazapua's apology as a mature and positive step in the right direction.

It was recently reported that both Kazapua and teammate Isaskar Gurirab, while in Francistown, Botswana, for the Africa Fifa World Cup 2026 qualifying matches against Malawi and São Tomé and Príncipe, left the Warriors' camp without prior permission.

It was alleged that the duo went on a drinking spree, and as a result the Brave Warriors' technical team under the tutelage of Collin Benjamin released the two players.

The incident happened after Namibia's 2-1 loss to Malawi in Francistown.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

In clarifying what transpired, Kazapua this week issued a statement, but told The Namibian Sport he discussed his inappropriate actions with Benjamin before he posted the statement on social media.

"I would like to address the recent public speculation surrounding my release from the Brave Warriors camp. Firstly, I acknowledge that leaving the camp without prior clearance was not the appropriate course of action.

"I take full responsibility for this and accept the decision by the management to release me. I have since personally apologised to the technical team and my teammates for any disruption or disappointment this may have caused."

Kazapua also extends his apology to the Namibian nation.

"Representing my country is one of the greatest honours of my life, and I do not take that responsibility lightly," he says.

Media practitioner and football pundit Mawonga says: "Kazapua has shown maturity to own up to his actions and apologising to the nation. His apology shows he takes his role as a senior player seriously, and I hope the coach can forgive him because he is quite experienced.

"Going into this last round of the Africa Fifa World Cup qualifiers, Namibia will need level heads to calm the boys during what will certainly be tough away encounters."

Mawonga says although Kazapua might not play, his presence will play a big role in the squad.

"In the end, everybody makes mistakes and it appears this was just an error in judgement."

Kazapua further says: "However, I must firmly clarify that the rumours suggesting I was out drinking or clubbing are completely false. I have always lived an alcoholic-free life by choice and by conviction, and that has never changed.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"This decision is rooted in my personal values and the discipline I have upheld throughout both my life and career," he says.

"My very brief absence from camp was to attend to a personal errand, and not for any reason being speculated on social media or elsewhere," he adds.

Katuamba says Kazapua's apology is a great step ahead, and that it shows he is still hungry to fight for his country and his jersey.

"He has always been a disciplined player and has always given his all when called upon for his country. He is a professional and these guys should be guiding the young Ndisiro and other young players in the team.

"I am happy he apologised to the coach and to the nation, and now it's up to the coach to decide what is next for Loydt."

Kazapua, who signed with local champion African Stars FC adds: " I remain committed to serving my country with pride, professionalism and integrity whenever I am called upon."

The goalminder, who made his Namibian national team debut on 4 January 2014, in a friendly against Ghana, reiterates that he is focused, hungry and ready to continue doing what he loves, playing football and giving his all for Namibia.

"Thank you to those who continue to believe in me, support me and truly know my heart. Your encouragement means everything," says the goalkeeper.