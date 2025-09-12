Namibia: Iipinge Welcomes Traditional Leaders to Oshana for 25th Annual Council Meeting

Hofni Iipinge, regional governor of Oshana, at Ekamuti Guest House, 8 September 2025

On behalf of the people of Oshana region, it is my singular honour and privilege to warmly welcome the president of the Republic of Namibia, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, to the Oshana region, and to extend the same warmth to all esteemed delegates gathered here for the 26th annual meeting of the Council of Traditional Leaders.

We are deeply honoured that this historic gathering is hosted in the Oshana region this year. This platform reflects the enduring value of our traditional leadership structures in preserving Namibia's cultural identity, strengthening governance at community level, and contributing to the development of our nation.

We in the Oshana region take great pride in being the host of this important occasion, which unites our traditional leaders, policymakers and government under one roof to deliberate on matters that affect our communities and shape our collective future. I am equally pleased that this event is being hosted just a few weeks after I paid my courtesy calls to the traditional authorities in the Oshana region. During those visits I was well briefed on the immediate challenges our traditional leaders are faced with.

Allow me also to acknowledge with gratitude the presence of the minister of urban and rural development, Sankwasa James Sankwasa, whose ministry plays a pivotal role in supporting traditional authorities and advancing rural development.

Equally, I warmly welcome Gaob Immanuel /Gaseb, the chairperson of the Council of Traditional Leaders, and all members of the council for their continued guidance and unwavering commitment to safeguarding our traditions while embracing national development.

This annual meeting is a testament to the respect our country accords to traditional institutions and their indispensable role in peace-building, unity and socio-economic progress. May your deliberations during this session be fruitful and contribute meaningfully to the strengthening of our governance system and to the upliftment of our people.

With these words, I once again welcome you all to the Oshana region, a region of resilience, unity and opportunity.

I thank you.

