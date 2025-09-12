South Africa: Zululand Schools Benefit From New Education Resources

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli has handed over critical education resources to schools in the Zululand District, reinforcing the province's commitment to improving learning outcomes and strengthening education infrastructure.

Ntuli, accompanied by Education MEC Sipho Hlomuka, visited uPhongolo Local Municipality on Thursday, 11 September 2025, where he officially opened new facilities and delivered resources aimed at addressing long-standing challenges in schools.

At Siqalukubona Secondary School, the Premier unveiled a new science laboratory worth R810 000, designed to improve the teaching of mathematics and science.

The facility will provide learners with practical skills and prepare them for tertiary studies and future careers in science, technology, and innovation.

Ntuli also handed over two mobile classrooms and a vehicle worth R1 million to Siphosethu Special School, a move set to ease overcrowding, improve accessibility, and support mobility needs for learners with special educational requirements.

These initiatives follow the launch of two state-of-the-art schools in Newcastle last month, underscoring the provincial government's ongoing investment in education despite financial pressures.

In his address, Ntuli reaffirmed that the government's focus remains on delivering quality and inclusive education that inspires new hope and ensures that no learner is left behind.

"Every investment we make in education is an investment in the future of KwaZulu-Natal. These facilities are about more than bricks and mortar -- they are about restoring dignity, creating opportunity, and building a province where every child, regardless of background, has a fair chance to succeed," Ntuli said.

Operation Sukuma Sakhe engagements

Meanwhile, as part of Operation Sukuma Sakhe under the District Development Model (DDM), the Premier has engaged with communities in the Ugu District Municipality.

The programme on Wednesday started with a community dialogue at KwaDweshula village, where residents shared pressing issues affecting them.

The dialogue provided an opportunity for citizens to raise concerns directly with provincial leadership, and to contribute to solutions for local challenges.

The Premier also visited community gardens, which play an important role in boosting food security, alleviating hunger, and improving household nutrition in the area, while empowering communities through sustainable agricultural practices.

In Umzumbe Local Municipality, Ntuli met with community safety structures to discuss crime prevention strategies and ways to strengthen partnerships between communities and law enforcement.

The day concluded with the main Operation Sukuma Sakhe event at Shibase Sports Field.

The event brought together government leaders, including community representatives, and stakeholders to strengthen cooperation on service delivery, safety, and local development.

Ntuli reaffirmed the provincial government's commitment to working directly with communities to resolve challenges and improve livelihoods.

"Operation Sukuma Sakhe continues to serve as a vital platform for inclusive governance, ensuring that the people of KwaZulu-Natal are active participants in shaping the future of their province," the Premier said.