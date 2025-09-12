South Africa: Government Awaits Court Decision On Export Quotas

The Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Dr Dion George, has decided not to set the 2024-2025 Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) export quotas for African Elephant, Black Rhinoceros and Leopard hunting trophies, at this stage.

This follows an ongoing legal case brought by Wildlife Ranching South Africa (WRSA), currently before the Gauteng High Court, which challenges aspects of the quota-setting process.

CITES is an international agreement between governments that aims to ensure that international trade in specimens of wild animals and plants does not threaten their survival.

In the context of CITES, an annual export quota is a limit on the number or quantity of specimens of a particular species that may be exported from the country concerned within a 12-month period

In a statement on Friday, the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment explained that the Minister's decision aims to protect the integrity of the process and ensure legal certainty while the matter is before court.

"The department will therefore await the outcome of the court proceedings before taking further steps. Once a judgment has been delivered, the Minister will consider the court's ruling and decide on the way forward in line with South Africa's conservation objectives and its obligations under CITES.

"The department remains committed to working with all relevant stakeholders to ensure that future quota decisions are scientifically sound, legally compliant, and support both conservation and sustainable use."