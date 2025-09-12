South Africa: Deadline Looms for MSMEs to Access Business Infrastructure Support

12 September 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Department of Small Business Development (DSBD) has reminded entrepreneurs and small business owners that the application period for the Business Infrastructure Support Programme (BISP) is still open.

The BISP aims to enhance the growth and sustainability of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) by providing critical infrastructure, equipment, technology, and energy solutions, especially in underserved areas.

The programme supports the construction of MSME hubs, provision of equipment, tools, machinery, and renewable energy, and offers business development services to improve efficiency and competitiveness.

With the call for applications launched on 1 September 2025, eligible Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and cooperatives are encouraged to submit their applications before the deadline.

The BISP is a critical initiative by the DSBD to support the growth and development of MSMEs in South Africa. By providing infrastructure, equipment, and business development services, the programme aims to create an enabling environment for small businesses to thrive.

A call for applications/ proposals was issued via the DSBD website and other relevant platforms to maximise participation.

"The application process for the programme consists of two separate application forms one specifically for built infrastructure projects and another for equipment, tools, machinery, technology, and energy support interventions. Applicants are required to submit their completed applications and any related enquiries through a dedicated email address.

"To ensure a complete submission, applicants must include all necessary supporting documentation, such as Property Commission (CIPC) registration, tax compliance certificates, recent bank statements, financial projections, and relevant quotations," the department said on Friday.

This process is designed to streamline the assessment and ensure that all proposals meet the programme's eligibility and compliance requirements.

How to Apply:

  • Interested applicants can access the application portal and programme guidelines on: https://vcmasa.dsbd.gov.za/exportprogramme/. For more information, please contact [BISP@dsbd.gov.za].
  • Application Deadline: 19 September 2025. - SAnews.gov.za

