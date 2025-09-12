Egypt Warns At UNSC - Without Deterrence, Israeli Aggression On Qatar Won't Be the Last

12 September 2025
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Osama Abdel Khaleq, strongly condemned what he described as Israel's blatant act of aggression against the State of Qatar.

Ambassador Osama Abdel Khaleq censured the international community for not taking serious measures to deter the Israeli aggression.

Abdel Khaleq said that the Israeli attack on Qatar revealed who is the "obstructor of peace," calling for an end to the war on Gaza and saving the strip from famine.

He affirmed Egypt's commitment to diplomacy to resolve crises in the region, and that "Qatar is not alone... and its security is part of our security and Arab national security."

Abdel Khaleq called on the Security Council to take "decisive action to deter Israel and confront its state terrorism."

