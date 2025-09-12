Zimbabwe: Mining Communities Face Grave Human Rights Crisis, Warns Coalition

The Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition (CiZC) has raised alarm over what it described as 'grave human rights violations' in mining communities across the country.

The concerns were raised during a virtual meeting held on Wednesday.

The dialogue, titled "Exploring Strategies to Defend Fundamental Rights in Mining Communities: What Are the Available Avenues?" which brought together activists, civil society groups and community representatives to address reports of widespread abuses linked to mining operations.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Concerns raised included forced displacements, severe environmental degradation and widespread water and air pollution.

Participants also reported cases of torture and physical abuse targeting community members alongside persistent violations of workers' rights.

"The challenges facing Zimbabwe's mining communities are systemic - people are losing their homes, their health, and their cultural heritage, while companies continue to profit without accountability," the Coalition said

The meeting noted that weak enforcement of environmental laws, flaws in the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) process and inadequate compensation regulations have left vulnerable communities exposed to exploitation.

Women and girls were singled out as particularly marginalised often excluded from decision-making while facing increased risks of violence.

In some cases traditional and cultural rights were violated through the desecration of graves during mining expansion.

The Coalition said the problem was not confined to Zimbabwe alone but extended across the Southern African Development Community (SADC) requiring what it called urgent regional cooperation for human rights.

As part of its response, the Coalition outlined several strategies including training grassroots watchdog groups, supporting public interest litigation, and using Zimbabwe's Access to Information Act to demand greater transparency from mining companies and the state.

It also pledged to strengthen environmental monitoring and work with regional partners to defend human rights across resource-rich areas of Southern Africa.

"The protection of fundamental rights in mining communities is central to defending Zimbabwe's constitution from further erosion," the Coalition added linking the campaign to its ongoing Tinoida Yekedero/Siyifuna injalo initiative.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Legal Affairs Human Rights By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Coalition also urged closer collaboration with the media saying it was vital to amplify the voices of affected communities and hold both corporations and authorities accountable.