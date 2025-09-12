Africa: Statement Attributable to Unicef Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa, Edouard Beigbeder, On the Deadly Risks for Over 450,000 Children in Gaza City As Military Attacks Increase

Amman — "The escalating military offensive in Gaza City is having devastating consequences for over 450,000 children, already traumatized and exhausted by nearly two years of unrelenting war. They are teetering on the edge of survival as both famine and deadly violence spread.

"UNICEF is warning of an impending catastrophe as the military operation expands. With limited or nonexistent shelter and services, the ongoing escalation is already resulting in disproportionate civilian casualties and driving the near total collapse of the remaining lifelines children need to survive.

"Children like three-year-old Wesam, the only survivor of a midnight strike on her shelter in the Zeitoun neighborhood of Gaza City, are especially vulnerable. Her brother, pregnant mother, father and both grandparents were killed. She lies severely injured in a hospital in Gaza City, where her leg was nearly amputated.

"The use of explosive weapons in densely populated areas like in Gaza City leads to devastating, compounding harms - killing and maiming of civilians, including children, destruction of homes, schools and vital water systems - running the risk of effectively rendering the city uninhabitable.

"Famine has been confirmed in Gaza City, where a staggering figure of over 10,000 children have been diagnosed with acute malnutrition in the past two months alone. If disconnected from their treatment, there is a high risk some of the 2,400 children currently being treated for severe acute malnutrition in the area could starve to death. The urgency to act and save lives has never been greater.

"We are also gravely concerned about the risks for preterm babies in incubators, injured children in intensive care units, and children with disabilities, who need to be safely evacuated amid the continuing violence. Doctors are desperate about their limited options to protect their patients. There is nowhere safe to go.

"International law is clear: children must always be protected, along with the remaining services they depend on. UNICEF reiterates its call on Israel to meet its legal obligations and urge world leaders to act now to prevent an even worse disaster from unfolding.

"Underscoring the special vulnerabilities of children, UNICEF is also calling for:

An immediate and sustained ceasefire, to stop the killing and maiming and an end the grave violations against all children, and for Hamas and other armed groups to immediately release all hostages and ensure their well-being.

Sustained safe and unimpeded humanitarian access, for the mass influx of assistance via all available crossings, and to deliver food, nutrition supplies, critical water, fuel and medical assistance to families in need across the Gaza Strip.

The protection of civilians, including children, and the infrastructure that supports their basic needs, such as hospitals and shelters, from attack.

Continued protection of children and their families if they are unable or unwilling to move following an evacuation order, people should be allowed to move freely to safer areas, but they should never be forced to do so.

Safe and consistent access for humanitarian organizations and personnel to reach children and their families with life-saving aid, wherever they are in the Gaza Strip.

"Any further intensification of the military offensive in Gaza City would multiply children's suffering exponentially, ripping away the last vestiges of protection. Over 50,000 children have reportedly been either killed or maimed in less than two years. How many more are needed before the world acts? We cannot continue to fail them."