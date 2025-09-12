Uganda: Tororo District Sets Up Six Nomination Centres for LC Elections

11 September 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By David Ochieng

The Electoral Commission officials in Tororo District have established six nomination centers to streamline the nomination process for Local Council (LC3) chairpersons and their councillors across the district's 42 administrative units.

The six designated nomination centers are strategically distributed to cover various constituencies in the district.

They include Kisoko Sub-county Headquarters, to cater for West Budama North and North East constituencies, Osukuru Sub-county Headquarters for Tororo County South, and Mukuju Sub-county Headquarters serving candidates from Tororo County North.

The others are Iyolwa Town Council Offices handling West Budama South; Mulanda Sub-county Offices for West Budama Central; and the Office of the Returning Officer (Tororo Municipality), which has been dedicated to candidates from Tororo Municipality.

Egimu cautioned aspiring candidates against flouting the Electoral Commission's guidelines, particularly concerning crowd control at nomination centers.

"We have clearly indicated to our candidates to only come along with two people," he said. "Anyone who comes with more than that number will not be nominated."

The directive is aimed at maintaining order and ensuring the nomination process proceeds smoothly, with security and health considerations in mind.

According to the district's returning officer, Charles Egimu, the nomination exercise is scheduled to commence tomorrow and will run until September 24, 2025.

