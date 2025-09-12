Uganda: Seasonal Floods Displace Families, Destroy Property in Moyo District

11 September 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Martin Okudi

Seasonal flooding has once again wreaked havoc in Laropi Sub-county, heavily affecting residents of Panyanga Parish in Moyo District.

The floods swept away domestic animals and poultry, destroyed houses and latrines, and displaced several households.

Moyo District officials, accompanied by the UPDF and police, have rushed to the affected areas to provide immediate support.

Speaking after touring the disaster-hit communities, Moyo District Local Council Five (LC5) Chairperson, Williams Anyama, described the situation as "dire."

He noted that an emergency team is already on the ground to assess the extent of the damage and promised that a detailed press statement would soon be issued.

