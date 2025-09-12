Uganda: Museveni Hosts Uganda Cranes, Shares Tactical Insights After Strong Tournament Showing

President Museveni hosted the Uganda Cranes, the national football team, to a celebratory dinner in Entebbe following their commendable showing in the recently concluded Pamoja tournament, jointly hosted by Uganda, Kenya, and Tanzania.

Before the tournament, President Museveni pledged Shs1.2 billion for every win.

The Uganda Cranes went on to win two games--beating Guinea and Niger--to top Group C, which also featured Algeria, and qualify for the quarterfinals of the home-grown players tournament for the first time in seven attempts.

Speaker Anita Among on Wednesday told Parliament that the President had fulfilled his pledge, paying out Shs2.4 billion to the national team.

Uganda fell in the quarterfinals to defending champions Senegal, while Morocco went on to win the tournament, defeating Madagascar 1-0.

Uganda is also primed to co-host the African Nations Cup in 2027 alongside Kenya and Tanzania.

During the dinner, Museveni shared his analysis of the team's play, drawing parallels between football tactics and military strategy as Commander-in-Chief of the Uganda People's Defense Forces (UPDF).

"Every Force has an Area of Responsibility (AOR)," he said, emphasizing the importance of defensive positioning.

"When everyone goes on the offensive and leaves the defense and goalkeeper exposed, the opponent can easily exploit that gap."

Despite his tactical critique, the President commended the team's determination.

"However, as we say in Swahili, 'Tafadhali,' our team's efforts cannot go unappreciated. The Cranes fought valiantly," he said.

The dinner highlights Museveni's engagement with sports development in Uganda. By rewarding the team financially and offering guidance, he demonstrates support for the growth of football in the country.

With their recent performance and the upcoming co-hosting of the African Nations Cup, Uganda's football prospects look promising.