Uganda: Eight Arrested As Police Make Progress in Rubaga Aggravated Robbery Case

The Territorial Police in Old Kampala Division have arrested and charged eight suspects in connection with the aggravated robbery that occurred on August 22, 2025, at Kakeka Zone, Rubaga Division.

On the day of the incident, a group of thugs armed with pangas and riding five motorcycles intercepted Mr Ausi Kisitu, an accountant with Give and Take Hardware, while he was transporting Shs242 million to the bank.

Kisitu and his rider escaped without serious injuries during the attack.

Following swift intelligence-led operations, detectives analyzed CCTV footage and other leads, leading to the arrests of the following individuals.

The include Steven Bakunda alias Kevin, Robert Atwine Kiiza alias Mzee Lubuto, Brian Andebuni alias Junior Black, and Raymond Musuza alias Caesar.

Others are Andrew Ssali alias Ande Swag, Stanley Kanyerezi, Andrew Nsubuga, and Shivan Aboth Alecho, who is charged as an accessory after the fact).

During the operations, police recovered Shs105 million, a motorcycle believed to have been purchased with proceeds from the robbery, and a black laptop bag containing vouchers and receipts from Give and Take Hardware, all positively identified by the complainant.

The suspects now face charges of aggravated robbery, conspiracy to commit a felony, and being accessories after the fact to a felony. Investigations are ongoing to trace other accomplices who remain at large.

Police have reassured the public that violent crimes will be pursued to their full conclusion, commending officers for their dedication and swift action in this case.

The suspects are scheduled to appear today, Thursday, September 11, 2025, before Mwanga II Chief Magistrate's Court, and media coverage has been invited.