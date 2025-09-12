Uganda: Nyombi Briefs Muhoozi On Strengthening Communications Security

11 September 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Salmah Namwanje

Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) Executive Director Nyombi Thembo has held talks with Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba on strengthening security measures for the country's communications infrastructure.

The meeting, held at the Special Forces Command headquarters in Entebbe, brought together UCC's technical experts and top military leadership to explore ways of safeguarding telecommunications, broadcasting, data communications, and postal services.

Nyombi Thembo briefed the CDF who also doubles as Senior Presidential Adviser for Special Operations on ongoing initiatives and areas for collaboration between the Commission and security agencies.

"Our focus is to ensure that Uganda's communications networks remain secure, reliable, and resilient in the face of emerging threats. Working closely with security agencies is critical in achieving this," Nyombi Thembo said.

The UCC delegation included specialists from various departments, underlining the comprehensive nature of the discussions, which also touched on infrastructure protection and regulatory oversight.

The Commission is Uganda's integrated regulator overseeing postal communication, telecommunications, broadcasting, radio communication, and the licensing of cinematography operations.

