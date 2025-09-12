Uganda: Busoga Kingdom,UN Engage School-Going Children in Dialogue On Teenage Pregnancy

The Busoga Kingdom, in partnership with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), held a high-level dialogue with school-going children to address the root causes of teenage pregnancy in the region.

The event took place at the Kingdom headquarters in Bugembe, Jinja City.

The UN delegation was led by Young Hong, UNFPA Regional Director for East and Southern Africa. The team was first ushered at the Igenge Palace by the Kingdom's Deputy Prime Minister, Osman Noor Ahmed, before proceeding to the dialogue with the students.

Also part of the delegation was Markus Larsson, Advisor to Sweden's Regional Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) team at the Swedish Embassy in Pretoria.

The dialogue is part of a broader initiative by the Busoga Kingdom to involve key stakeholders--especially children in meaningful discussions to identify and address the challenges affecting young people.

This comes after the Kyabazinga of Busoga, His Majesty William Wilberforce Gabula Nadiope IV, was appointed UNFPA Goodwill Ambassador in the fight against teenage pregnancy and school dropouts in the region.

As part of his efforts, the Kyabazinga launched an initiative dubbed "Abasadha N'empango" translated as "Men are the Pillars". He began by writing a personal letter to all school-going children, urging them to engage in open discussions about the causes of teenage pregnancy and school dropout.

The dialogue brought together children, teenage mothers, and stakeholders for a comprehensive discussion. Among the speakers was Kuruthumu Namulinda Jannat, a teenage mother who shared her personal story.

She revealed that her parents often left her home alone due to long-distance business travels. During one such time, she was lured by a boy who promised to provide for her.

After discovering she was pregnant, she fled to the city out of fear of her parents' reaction. She eventually returned home seven months into the pregnancy, only to be rejected by her mother. Sadly, she suffered a miscarriage but later conceived again.

Thanks to the Kyabazinga's initiative, Namulinda was enrolled in a tailoring program and is now on a path to rebuilding her life. She called on the Kingdom to expand the initiative to other areas so more girls can benefit.

Other students highlighted causes of teenage pregnancy in their communities, including parental neglect, poverty, conservative attitudes towards teenage pregnancy, and lack of sexual education.

In her remarks, Young Hong commended the Kingdom's leadership and commitment to empowering girls through education and skills development.

"The wellbeing of a people depends on the quality and dedication of their mothers," she said. "When girls receive knowledge, skills, and support, they can become empowered women who build prosperous communities."

However, she also challenged the youth to take personal responsibility:

"Don't wait for government or NGOs to help you. You must also play a role in protecting your future," she urged.

The UN reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the fight against teenage pregnancy in Busoga.

Deputy Prime Minister Osman Noor Ahmed expressed gratitude to the UN, the Swedish government, and other implementing partners.

He emphasised that while the dialogues are in their preliminary stages, plans are underway to expand the sensitisation campaign across the Kingdom to ensure the message reaches all stakeholders.