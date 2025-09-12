Uganda: Tororo Electoral Commission Closes Mayoral Nominations Amidst Political Excitement

The Tororo Electoral Commission has officially closed the nomination exercise for municipal mayoral candidates after three days of intense political activity.

The nomination process, which saw the dominance of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) and the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), culminated in the successful nomination of 53 candidates vying for 21 municipal positions across the municipality.

In the mayoral race, five candidates have been cleared to contest. These include the incumbent Mayor Kennedy Orono, Benard Ochieng (NRM), Robert Omaido, Andrew Okudo, and Alex Mukakanya (NUP).

The stage is now set for what promises to be a heated contest as the candidates gear up to win over the electorate.

The nomination process concluded with a dramatic show of support on the streets of Tororo Municipality.

Hundreds of supporters thronged the roads, cheering and dancing in support of their preferred candidates in a vibrant display of political enthusiasm.

The spotlight fell on Bernard Ochieng, popularly known as OBEN, the NRM flagbearer who was the last candidate to be nominated. Ochieng, addressing the media shortly after his nomination, expressed deep concern over the state of service delivery in the municipality.

"The plight of my people, the gaps in service delivery, the high unemployment rates among the youth, and the massive corruption in this municipality are some of the things that have pushed me into this race," Ochieng stated.

Meanwhile, Alex Mukakanya, representing the National Unity Platform (NUP), launched a strong critique of the current leadership, accusing them of focusing more on the sale of public land than on development.

"We want to change the face of Tororo. Being at the border, this town could have developed much more if it had a leader like me," Mukakanya asserted.

However, the Electoral Commission has issued a stern warning to all candidates, cautioning against engaging in early campaigning before the official campaign period begins.

Officials emphasised that any breach of electoral guidelines could result in disciplinary action or disqualification.

As the political temperature in Tororo rises, all eyes now turn to the campaign period, where candidates will officially lay out their manifestos to convince voters ahead of the upcoming municipal elections.